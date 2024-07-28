1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $95.52 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,475 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $95,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 15,901,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,883,604. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

