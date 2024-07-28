1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. 1,399,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

