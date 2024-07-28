1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Exelon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

EXC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,704. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.