1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 52,020 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Crane NXT worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the first quarter worth $206,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

