1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 840,167 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,167 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 978,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 3,894,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,085. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

