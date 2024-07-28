1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,698 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $65,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

