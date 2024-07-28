1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 442 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE remained flat at $118.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,260. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

