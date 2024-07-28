1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,035,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,493,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 850,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

