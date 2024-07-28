2,068 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,168,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,999. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,084 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

