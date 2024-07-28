21,559 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RDNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 573,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

