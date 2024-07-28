2,269 Shares in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $18,668,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $6,646,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBBB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BBB Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TBBB traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $26.90. 781,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

BBB Foods Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

