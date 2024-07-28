259,618 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 259,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Corpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,445,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,035,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.