2,711 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 733,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,157. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

