27,321 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $3,431,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $288,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,997. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.