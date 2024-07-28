3,348 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. 8,721,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

