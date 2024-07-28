3,455 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,520 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,665,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,682,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,469,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. 80,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,294. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $86.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

