3,927 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 22,856,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,302,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,280. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

