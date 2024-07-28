41,390 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 2,868,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

