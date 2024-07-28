5,000 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. 3,162,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,663. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

