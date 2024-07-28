52,461 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ML. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,527,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,752,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $70.23. 133,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,756. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $738.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

