7,500 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 829,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

