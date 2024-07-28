816 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 1,343.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GHC traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $818.68. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,985. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $732.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.02. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

