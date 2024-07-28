97,147 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,285,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.34% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $213.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.97. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

