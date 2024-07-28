AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

