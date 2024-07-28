AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.71.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
