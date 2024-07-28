AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $186.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.