AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.71.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
