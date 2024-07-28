Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Acme United’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Acme United alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACU

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acme United has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acme United will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $314,574.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acme United by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.