Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.92. 14,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

