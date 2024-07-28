Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 511,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

