Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

