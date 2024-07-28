Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 197.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 26,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.65.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $247.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

