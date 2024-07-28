Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,568 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.