Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

