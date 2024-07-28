Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.8 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

