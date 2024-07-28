Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.6 days.
Aecon Group Stock Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.
About Aecon Group
