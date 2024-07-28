Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of AMG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 349,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,879. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

