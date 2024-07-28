Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76. 4,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

