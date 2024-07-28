Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.91% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,242,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $137.32. 1,717,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,359. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

