Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Up 127.3% in July

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 30th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.1 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock remained flat at $2.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

