Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Up 127.3% in July

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 30th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.1 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock remained flat at $2.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
About Aker Solutions ASA
