Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,329. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

