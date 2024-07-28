Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.