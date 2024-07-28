Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALSN
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.