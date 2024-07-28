American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.2 %

AAL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AAL shares. TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.