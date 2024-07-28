American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.2 %
AAL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $16.87.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
