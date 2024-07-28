American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.85

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and traded as high as $36.00. American Business Bank shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 2,396 shares.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.