American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMMJ stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 266,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

