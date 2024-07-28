American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Price Performance
AMMJ stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 266,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About American Cannabis
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Cannabis
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.