Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Down 56.0% in July

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 21.57% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The company has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

