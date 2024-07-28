Analysts Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT at $32.20

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortrea by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortrea by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Fortrea by 3.3% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 588,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -19.37.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

