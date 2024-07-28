Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
ADRZF opened at $61.03 on Friday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.
About Andritz
