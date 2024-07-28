Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,685. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

