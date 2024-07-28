ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $466.80 million and $37.26 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
